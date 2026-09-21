2 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Evanston Hilton Garden Inn hot tub

Evanston public health leaders are issuing a warning after two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease were linked to a hot tub at the Hilton Garden Inn North Shore.

That's less than a mile from Northwestern University's campus.

Illinois Department of Health lab tests confirmed Legionella bacteria in the hot tub water system. The pool and hot tub areas have been closed since Sept. 2.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe type of pneumonia, but it is not contagious from person to person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and shortness of breath.