Legacy garden honors beloved teacher at Chicago's Morgan Park High School

A beloved teacher at Chicago's Morgan Park High School received a special honor this weekend.

Part of the new legacy garden at the Chicago Public Schools high school, at 1744 W. Pryor Ave., was unveiled Saturday in honor of Edward McKnight, a science teacher at the school for 25 years who died last year.

Mr. McKnight was an avid gardener, so former students said the legacy garden was a perfect tribute.

His former student, Trinity Miles, organized the Morgan Park High School Legacy Garden Project in his memory.

The garden was unveiled in front of Mr. McKnight's family, former students, staff, and community members, along with Morgan Park High School assistant principal Shantel Askew and Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th).