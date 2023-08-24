Lawndale shooting leaves man, 22, dead

22-year-old man shot to death inside parking lot in Lawndale

22-year-old man shot to death inside parking lot in Lawndale

22-year-old man shot to death inside parking lot in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said the victim was standing outside a parking lot of a business, in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road, when a white vehicle approached.

A witness observed four unknown males inside the vehicle - one of which fired multiple shots.

The victim was shot once in the head and twice in the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody,

Area Four detectives are investigating.