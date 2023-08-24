Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawndale shooting leaves man, 22, dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

22-year-old man shot to death inside parking lot in Lawndale
22-year-old man shot to death inside parking lot in Lawndale 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said the victim was standing outside a parking lot of a business, in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road, when a white vehicle approached.

A witness observed four unknown males inside the vehicle - one of which fired multiple shots.

The victim was shot once in the head and twice in the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody,

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.