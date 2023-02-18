Teen charged with armed robbery in Lawndale last month
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbing a man at gunpoint in the Lawndale neighborhood in January.
The teen was arrested Friday around 9:45 p.m., in the 1300 block of South Kedvale Avenue.
Police say he was identified as the person who robbed the 21-year-old victim on Jan. 30 around 4 p.m. on the same block.
He was placed into custody and charged with armed robbery.
No further information was immediately available.
