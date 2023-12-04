Woman charged in fatal shooting at Chicago area hotel, following argument at hotel pool

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace over the weekend.

Latrice Phillips, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 33-year-old Calvin Truitt, and was ordered held in custody as she awaits trial.

DuPage County prosecutors said, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Oakbrook Terrace police responded to a call of shots fired at the Hilton Suites at 10 Drury Lane, where they found Truitt with two gunshot wounds to his back and side.

Truitt was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said an investigation determined Phillips got into an argument with a group of people she knew, including Pruitt, at the hotel pool. She then followed the group when they left the pool and got onto an elevator to the 7th floor, where a fight broke out, and Phillips pulled out a gun and fired three shots, hitting Pruitt.

After the shooting, Phillips fled to her hotel room, where she was arrested a short time later. Police recovered a 9 mm handgun from a holster in her waistband.

Phillips is due back in court on Jan. 4.