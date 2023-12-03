Shooting inside suburban Chicago hotel leaves 1 dead; person of interest in custody

The video above is from an earlier report.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead following a shooting inside a hotel in the western suburbs Saturday night

Around 8:30 p.m., Oakbrook Terrace police and officers from surrounding districts responded to the Hilton Suites, located at 10 Drury Lane, for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers located one person with apparent gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an extensive search of the hotel, one person of interest was taken into custody.

The shooting was said to be an isolated incident with no ongoing danger to the community.

The incident is being investigated by the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT), the DuPage County Coroner's Office, and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

As of Sunday, no criminal charges were filed.

Oakbrook Terrace police say they will continue to provide updates as it becomes available.