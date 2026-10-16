Former "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" trumpeter Jon Lampley plays Garcia's in Chicago on Sunday

Jon Lampley, who was the trumpeter for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for 11 years, is playing a show in Chicago Sunday, Oct. 18.

At the end of "The Late Show," Lampley released his sophomore solo album "Notes to Self" over the summer.

He sat down with CBS News Chicago to talk about how he learned to play trumpet by ear in his youth from church, what it was like playing in the Ohio State marching band, and his time with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

He also told us about playing with Sir Paul McCartney on "The Late Show's" final episode.

Lampley will be joined at his Garcia's show by Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Dylan Chambers.

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here.