Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

By Laura Bannon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, highs in the 80s
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, highs in the 80s 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening. 

Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. 

Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.

TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69

TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 6:52 AM

