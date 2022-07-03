Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.
Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening.
Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.
TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69
TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
