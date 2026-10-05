Monday is the last day to register to vote in Indiana for the 2026 midterm election

Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day you can register to vote in Indiana for the 2026 midterm election.

Indiana residents can register to vote online, through the mail or in person.

To register online, you should go to indianavoters.in.gov where you can fill in your information, including the ID number from your state driver's license or state identification card. You can also check your voter registration, find their polling places and look up provisional ballot information at the same website.

To register by mail, you must print out the either the state Voter Registration Form (VRG-7) or county Voter Registration form (VRG-11) that are posted on the Indiana state government website. The completed form must be returned n or before Oct. 5 either by mail or to your county's voter registration office or the Indiana Election Division.

You can also apply to register to vote in person at the voter registration or county clerk's office, or at any Bureau of Motor Vehicles location as long as you are there for a "credential transaction," like getting an ID, driver's license or permit.

More information and forms are available at the Indiana Secretary of State website.