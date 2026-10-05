Watch CBS News
Local News

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Indiana for the 2026 midterm election

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day you can register to vote in Indiana for the 2026 midterm election.

Indiana residents can register to vote online, through the mail or in person.

To register online, you should go to indianavoters.in.gov where you can fill in your information, including the ID number from your state driver's license or state identification card. You can also check your voter registration, find their polling places and look up provisional ballot information at the same website.

To register by mail, you must print out the either the state Voter Registration Form (VRG-7) or county Voter Registration form (VRG-11) that are posted on the Indiana state government website. The completed form must be returned n or before Oct. 5 either by mail or to your county's voter registration office or the Indiana Election Division.

You can also apply to register to vote in person at the voter registration or county clerk's office, or at any Bureau of Motor Vehicles location as long as you are there for a "credential transaction," like getting an ID, driver's license or permit.

More information and forms are available at the Indiana Secretary of State website

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue