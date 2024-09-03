Large police presence seen near Howard CTA terminal in Chicago's Rogers Park community

Police investigation under way near CTA Howard station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A large police presence was seen Tuesday night near the Howard 'L' terminal in Rogers Park.

Police appeared to be focused on the Chicago Transit Authority bus turnaround under the station at Howard and Paulina streets.

The station is the northern terminal for the Red Line and also serves the Yellow and Purple lines to Skokie and Evanston, respectively. The bus terminal below the station serves several CTA and Pace bus lines.

Police as of 10 p.m. had not confirmed reports of a shooting.

All this happened less than 48 hours after four people were shot and killed while sleeping on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday morning. The victims were found at the Forest Park terminal in the western suburbs, and a suspect has been charged in that case.

There was no impact on CTA services at the station Tuesday night.