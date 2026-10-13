Chicago firefighters battle large apartment fire on North Side; no injuries reported

Chicago firefighters battled a big fire at a four-story apartment building on the North Side Tuesday night.

Fire officials say it started around 8:45 p.m. on Kenmore between Ardmore and Hollywood in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Flames were seen shooting out of the units.

Fire officials said that everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

A man who lives next door said neighbors were yelling to each other to alert them and help evacuate the building.

"I was more worried about my neighbors ... because they're the ones that are in the building. So, I was more focused on like trying to be as loud as I can so everyone can hear me while staying safe myself, but I did want to make sure everyone was out of their apartment with their pets and everything," said Cameron Howard.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames. Fire officials say they're still watching for hot spots.

It is unclear what started the fire.