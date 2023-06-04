Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake hosting free workout classes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can enjoy some free fitness classes and the great outdoors at Theater on the Lake this morning.

Starting at 10 a.m. you can break a sweat doing a Pure Barre class and other exercises as part of the Lincoln Park health and wellness weekend.

It's happening at Lakefront Green.

Classes are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can register online at lincolnparkchamber.com.