Man dies after being pulled out of Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor in Chicago

A man died after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning in the Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 10:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man was pulled out of the water near Belmont Harbor in the 300 block of West Belmont Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

It was not immediately clear how the man ended up in the lake.

Area 3 detectives have opened a death investigation and were waiting for autopsy results.