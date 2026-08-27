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Man who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor ID'd

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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The man who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side has been identified. 

Police said, around 10:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man was pulled out of the water near Belmont Harbor in the 300 block of West Belmont Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Medical Examiner identified the man as Tirth Patel. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. 

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. 

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