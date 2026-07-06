Lake County, Illinois, sheriff's deputies stop construction equipment burglary in progress

Lake County, Illinois, sheriff's deputies and a K9 were credited with stopping a burglary in progress Sunday night.

At 11:20 p.m. Sunday, someone called Lake County sheriff's police to report having rented a flatbed trailer to someone who had failed to return it, the sheriff's office said.

The trailer had a GPS on it, and it was traced to the 14200 block of West Rockland Road in unincorporated Lake County near Libertyville, the sheriff's office said.

Upon arriving at that location, sheriff's deputies found two suspects — Corey Dismukes, 56, of Chicago's West Side, and Emmanuel Harper, 45, of Milwaukee — loading skid steers from the Rockland Road property onto the trailer, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies determined that Harper and Dismukes were actively stealing the skid steers — compact pieces of construction equipment often used for digging, named for how they're steered. Both suspects were arrested.

Video surveillance determined there was a third person who ran from the scene, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff's K9 Simba responded, and tracked down the third subject about a mile and a half away, the sheriff's office said.

The third man, James Yancey, 35, of south suburban Chicago Heights, was also arrested.

All three suspects were due in court Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.