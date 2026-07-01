Lake County, Illinois, man charged with threatening Latino immigrants
A Lake County, Illinois, man was due in court Wednesday on charges of making direct threats to Latino immigrants.
The Lake County State's Attorney's office said Derek Webb, 38, of Libertyville, posted a bullseye sign that included handwritten words reading, "Good shot ICE."
Authorities said there is an ongoing investigation against Webb throughout several jurisdictions, including Waukegan and North Chicago.
Webb faces hate crime charges.