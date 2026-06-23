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3 Chicago-area beaches under advisories for high bacteria levels

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Three Chicago-area beaches are under advisories for high bacteria levels on Tuesday.

The beaches under advisories include Rosewood Beach in Highland Park, Valley Lake South Beach near Grayslake, and Illinois Beach State Park Resort Beach in Zion.

Lake County officials said swimming is not advised at the impacted beaches. 

Water samples are tested for E. coli to determine the need for beach closures. 

Lake County officials said rain can lead to elevated bacteria levels, and "we advise that people avoid swimming after a large rain event." 

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