3 Chicago-area beaches under advisories for high bacteria levels

Three Chicago-area beaches are under advisories for high bacteria levels on Tuesday.

The beaches under advisories include Rosewood Beach in Highland Park, Valley Lake South Beach near Grayslake, and Illinois Beach State Park Resort Beach in Zion.

Lake County officials said swimming is not advised at the impacted beaches.

Water samples are tested for E. coli to determine the need for beach closures.

Lake County officials said rain can lead to elevated bacteria levels, and "we advise that people avoid swimming after a large rain event."