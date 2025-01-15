Kuvia, winter tradition at University of Chicago, canceled over student's arrest, suspension

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An annual tradition at the University of Chicago has been canceled in protest, as organizers demand the reinstatement of students evicted from campus.

The canceled event, known as Kuvia, is a 40-year tradition at UChicago where students take part in sun salutation yoga at the Henry Crown Field House on campus.

Student activists from the group UChicago United for Palestine said the event was canceled over the arrest in December of a student, Mamayan Jabateh. Jabateh was arrested, interrogated, and detained in connection with a protest for the Palestinian cause that took place on Oct. 11—and has been evicted from campus, activists said.

Jabateh also served on the board of the U of C's Council on University Programming, or COUP, which organizes Kuvia, organizers said. Thus, the rest of the council has decided to cancel the event.

"I organize, I teach, and I learn with CareNotCops and the Pan-African Student Coalition. At my core, I am a learner, an educator, and someone who's always cared about others' safety and care. It's who I've always been," Jabateh said Wednesday. "So does that sound like a threat to you?"

Instead of Kuvia, the Fight Back UChicago campaign will host what was described as "a series of healing and power-building programs" to push for a reversal of the eviction and suspension of Jabateh and an unnamed second student.

Kuvia, short for Kuviasungnerk/Kangeiko, has taken place during the second week of winter quarter at UChicago since 1983. Throughout the week, as described in a 2014 account in UChicago Magazine, "Hundreds of students flock to Henry Crown for 6 a.m. calisthenics, workshops with student martial arts and dance groups, and—if they make every session—a long-sleeved T-shirt memorializing that for one week they were morning people."

On the last day of Kuvia, participants head to Promontory Point for an outdoor sun salutation.

Kuvia has traditionally ended with the Polar Bear Run—historically a naked sprint from the steps of Harper Memorial Library across the Main Quad to Hull Gate on 57th Street—through a flyer for last year's Polar Bear Run indicated that clothing is now required for the event.