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Officer stops attempted thieves during break-in at bar in Crete, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A break-in was reported at a bar in south suburban Crete, Illinois, early Thursday morning. 

Video from the scene showed a smashed front door and a broken gaming machine at Ku Ku Charlies on Main Street. 

The owners told CBS News Chicago that a Crete police officer caught the group breaking into the business, and nothing was taken. The officer tried to stop the group bu they fled in a black car. 

The owner said the business was broken into at the end of May.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Crete police for more information. 

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