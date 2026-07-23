Officer stops attempted thieves during break-in at bar in Crete, Illinois

A break-in was reported at a bar in south suburban Crete, Illinois, early Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed a smashed front door and a broken gaming machine at Ku Ku Charlies on Main Street.

The owners told CBS News Chicago that a Crete police officer caught the group breaking into the business, and nothing was taken. The officer tried to stop the group bu they fled in a black car.

The owner said the business was broken into at the end of May.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Crete police for more information.