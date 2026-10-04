Watch CBS News
Local News

Kitchen fire sends smoke billowing from high-rise in Chicago's River North district

By Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A kitchen fire was to blame for thick smoke pouring out of a high-rise in Chicago's River North district on Saturday evening.

Video just before 7:30 p.m. showed smoke pouring from the Greenway Self Park building at Kinzie and Clark streets.

Chicago Transit Authority buses on the No. 22 Clark route were temporarily rerouted to avoid the responding emergency vehicles.

The Chicago Fire Department said no one was hurt.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue