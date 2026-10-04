Kitchen fire sends smoke billowing from high-rise in Chicago's River North district
A kitchen fire was to blame for thick smoke pouring out of a high-rise in Chicago's River North district on Saturday evening.
Video just before 7:30 p.m. showed smoke pouring from the Greenway Self Park building at Kinzie and Clark streets.
Chicago Transit Authority buses on the No. 22 Clark route were temporarily rerouted to avoid the responding emergency vehicles.
The Chicago Fire Department said no one was hurt.