Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer.

The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up.

On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound.

It happened around 11 p.m. in Englewood near 71st and Halsted.

Crime Stoppers is offering $15,000 for any information that leads to an indictment or conviction.

Authorities warn the killer could be armed and dangerous.