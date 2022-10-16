Watch CBS News
Cook County Crime Stoppers offering $15,000 reward for information on shooting of Kenneth Early

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers are ramping up their efforts to find a killer. 

The organization is handing out flyers in hopes someone will see them and speak up. 

On Aug. 12, 62-year-old Kenneth Early was found in his car at a stop sign, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

It happened around 11 p.m. in Englewood near 71st and Halsted. 

Crime Stoppers is offering $15,000 for any information that leads to an indictment or conviction. 

Authorities warn the killer could be armed and dangerous. 

