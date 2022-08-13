Man, 62, dies after being shot in head at stop sign in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 62-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11:09 p.m.
Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by an unknown offender – striking him in the head.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by fire department in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.
No one is in custody.
