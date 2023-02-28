IDOT says $150 million rehab of Kennedy Expressway begins March 20

CHICAGO (CBS) – Commuters beware - the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that rehabilitation work on the Kennedy Expressway, also known as Interstate 90/94, is set to begin on March 20.

The scheduled work is set to take place on the expressway from the Edens Expressway junction to Ohio Street. IDOT said major travel delays are to be expected and motorists are encouraged to find other driving routes.

The agency said the project is intended to improve safety, traffic flow, and reliability for more than 275,000 motorists who use the expressway each day.

The estimated $150 million project will include rehabilitating of 36 bridge structures and the Reversible Lane Access Control (REVLAC) system, replacing overhead sign-structures, installing new signage and modernized LED lights, pavement patching and structural painting.

In addition, Hubbard's Cave, from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street, will be painted and new LED lighting will be installed.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT said the third and final phase of the project is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2025.

The Kennedy Expressway opened in 1960, although the last major rehabilitation was completed in 1994.

For more information on the project, visit idot.illinois.gov.