Kayakers rescued from DuPage River in Bolingbrook

Five kayakers were rescued from the DuPage River in Bolingbrook Friday morning, officials said.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department responded to reports of multiple capsized kayaks in the river, with at least one person reported in the water, just before 11 a.m.

Firefighters found multiple distressed kayakers when they arrived at the scene. With the help of Naperville and Plainfield firefighters and first responders, they were able to safely get five kayakers out of the river.

Fire officials said the rescued kayakers were part of a larger group of 22 people paddling the river at the time. All 22 were safely accounted for after the rescue, Bolingbrook officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they want to remind the public that all moving water can be unpredictable and conditions can change rapidly. Even experienced paddlers can find themselves in a dangerous situation, they said. All boaters and paddlers are encouraged to wear properly fitted life vests or other floatation devices when they're on moving water.