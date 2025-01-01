2 dead, 5 wounded in mass shooting at New Year's Day party in Kankakee, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a mass shooting at a New Year's Day party in Kankakee.

Police said, around 4:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at 1845 Pierson Parkway, and when they arrived, they found several people running out of a New Year's party.

Four gunshot victims were found at the scene, and were taken to local hospitals. Police said three other gunshot victims took themselves to local hospitals.

Two people were later pronounced dead at the hospital – 22-year-old Quaysean T. Isom, of Kankakee, and 20-year-old Trevontae Ellis, of Pembroke Township, according to the Kankakee County Coroner's office.

Two firearms and multiple shell casings were found at the scene, and police said a suspect was found hiding inside the home and was taken into custody for questioning.

In a statement on Facebook, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he was "heartbroken over this for our community and the families."

Curtis also said the shooting might have been avoidable, saying the party had been going on for several hours before the shooting, and "had been asked to cease due to loud noise and disturbing the neighborhood."

"What is more troubling is most of the attendees are not cooperating with police or saying they didn't see anything. We have to do better Kankakee!" Curtis wrote.

Kankakee Police were investigating, and asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 815-933-3324 or 815-933-0426.