Kane County Sheriff removes Flock cameras from Mill Creek subdivision near Geneva at residents' request

Controversial Flock cameras are being removed from a west suburban subdivision after neighbors demanded police take them down.

Residents in Mill Creek, near Geneva, voted on Monday to request the removal of Flock Safety's license plate reading cameras from their community.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office agreed, saying the cameras are an effective tool, but they recognize the community's concerns.

Flock cameras have caused privacy concerns in Illinois and across the country after being misused by police officers in a number of law enforcement agencies.