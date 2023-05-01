Watch CBS News
Kahleah Copper embraces leadership role on Sky as training camp opens

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was Day 2 of training camp for the Chicago Sky in Deerfield, where Kahleah Copper was adjusting to a new role.

The 2021 Finals MVP is the only remaining player from the starting lineup from that championship squad with players like Candace Parker signing with the Las Vegas Aces.

Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot are also no longer with the team.

Copper is embracing the challenge of being a leader.

"It's hard," she said. "It is hard. I didn't underestimate it. I know I'm definitely built for it. I think that I've had processes that were hard. Stepping into this, I'm just staying confident. I have the resume, one a championship, played with greats. They showed me leadership, top-tier leadership. So I think I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Sky General Manager and head coach James Wade added, "We wanted to build the best team around Kahleah as possible and I just think she deserves a team that was going to compete to win a championship."

