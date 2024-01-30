Watch CBS News
Local News

Justin Timberlake now to play for two nights in Chicago this June

By Ashley Schiedenhelm

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justin Timberlake is bringin' sexy back again.

He is adding a second stop in Chicago to his upcoming "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

Fans can now rock their bodies at the United Center on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. Some may be wearing suits and ties, others may be chewing strawberry bubblegum – but nobody will be quick to walk away.

Presale tickets for the Chicago shows go on live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., while general tickets will be available beginning the same time Friday.

More information on ticket sales and tour stops can be found here.

Timberlake recently teased his first new album release in six years, which will be called "Everything I Thought It Was."

First published on January 30, 2024 / 8:37 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.