Justin Timberlake now to play for two nights in Chicago this June

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Justin Timberlake is bringin' sexy back again.

He is adding a second stop in Chicago to his upcoming "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

Fans can now rock their bodies at the United Center on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. Some may be wearing suits and ties, others may be chewing strawberry bubblegum – but nobody will be quick to walk away.

Presale tickets for the Chicago shows go on live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., while general tickets will be available beginning the same time Friday.

More information on ticket sales and tour stops can be found here.

Timberlake recently teased his first new album release in six years, which will be called "Everything I Thought It Was."