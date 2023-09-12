Jussie Smollett's push for appeal continues Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The legal saga continues for former Empire actor Jussie Smollett who is now trying to avoid jail time.

On Tuesday, an Illinois appeals court will hear arguments that his convictions should be tossed out.

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Streeterville back in 2019. He was charged with 16 felony charges alleging he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself. Those charges were dropped.

A new indictment and trial followed, and Smollett was convicted. Smollett filed an appeal in March challenging his disorderly conduct conviction.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. The ruling is expected to take several weeks.