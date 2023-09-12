Appeals court to hear Jussie Smollett's bid to toss hate crime hoax convictions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The legal saga continues for former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who is now trying to avoid jail time.

On Tuesday, an Illinois appeals court panel will hear arguments from his attorneys, who say that his convictions should be tossed out.

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in Streeterville back in 2019. He was charged with 16 felony charges alleging he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself. Those charges were dropped.

A new indictment and trial followed, and Smollett was convicted on five of six counts of disorderly conduct in 2021. Smollett filed an appeal in March 2022, challenging his conviction.

His attorneys have argued he is being punished for the same crime twice, because he forfeited his $10,000 bond payment and agreed to perform 16 hours of community service when Cook County prosecutors dropped the original charges. A judge later ruled that deal was invalid and appointed a special prosecutor who later filed the new charges that led to Smollett's conviction.

Smollett's team has argued that the trial violated his Fifth Amendment protections against double jeopardy.

The hearing on Smollett's appeal begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The ruling is expected to take several weeks.

If his conviction is upheld, he will have to complete the 150-day jail sentence that was handed down in 2022. He spent only six days behind bars before he was released while he appealed his conviction.