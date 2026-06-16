Juneteenth 2026 events in Chicago area: Where to celebrate the federal holiday this year

If you want to celebrate Juneteenth 2026 in the Chicago area, you've got plenty of choices. Events to mark the federal holiday are being held Thursday and through the weekend.

Thursday, June 18

Millennium Park, Chicago

The Millennium Park Summer Music Series features a free Juneteenth celebration with performances from D-Composed and Kahil El'Zabar's Ethnic Heritage Ensemble.

The performance goes from 6-9 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m.

Downers Grove

The Downers Grove Public Library hosts Black Celebration Storytime at 10:30 a.m. The event features books and music by Black authors and musicians.

Friday, June 19

Wrigley Field

The Cubs mark Juneteenth with activities and performances before their 1:20 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Black Entrepreneur Experience returns to Gallagher Way with several local Black-owned businesses. Activities start at 10:50 a.m. and include a performance from Chicago-born blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks.

The Leo Catholic High School choir will sing the national anthem, Black national anthem and the Canadian national anthem. Rainbow PUSH Coalition President and CEO Yusef D. Jackson will throw the first pitch at the game.

West Pullman

West Pullman hosts their annual Juneteenth Festival from 1-6 p.m. The festival features live music, games, a resource fair and food from Black-owned restaurants.

The event will be held at the southwest corner of Halsted Street and 115th Street.

Bronzeville

Adorned Awareness hosts their second annual Juneteenth Jubilee. This free event will feature art, food, music and games. There will also be a family tree tracing workshop to celebrate history and community.

The Jubilee will take place at 445 South King Drive at noon.

Garfield Park

The Westside Cultural Alliance is hosting the 1865 Fest with a two-day event at Garfield Park Music Court Circle. The festival will include live music, art, children's activities and free food.

The celebration will be from 12-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Washington Park

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center is hosting their annual Juneteenth event this Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, wellness activities, educational programs and local vendors.

Hillside, IL

The Memorial Park District holds their Juneteenth Festival this Friday from 1-5 p.m.

The festival will feature Illinois State House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and the Democratic Party of Proviso.

Mount Prospect, IL

From 4-5:30 p.m. Friday families can stop by Pocket Park at 21 S. Emerson St. for their Juneteenth Gather and Play event.

Children 11 years old and younger can take home a DIY kit with a book and activities.

Saturday, June 20

Bronzeville

Bronzeville hosts their 6th annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday.

This year's celebration will focus on resilience, culture and the power of living life fully. There will be live performances, local vendors, free family activities and special recognition for father figures in the community.

Attendees can also get their hair cut by "The Official Barbershop of President Obama."

From 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. guests can stop by 3701 S. King Drive to join in the festivities.

Bronzeville

The Bronzeville Children's Museum celebrates Juneteenth on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

The free event features a balloon artist, storytelling, music and a balloon release.

East Garfield Park

The 12th annual African-American Awareness and Appreciation Parade will kick off 11 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will step off at 2901 West Monroe Street and will be followed by a free community picnic at 12:30 p.m.

William Green Homes

The iO theater is presenting a Juneteenth Comedy Festival Saturday at 7 p.m. The festival will feature Black comedians in Chicago, ranging from improv to musical comedy. Tickets for the event are available on iO theater's website.

South Holland, IL

Sand Ridge Campus is hosting a Juneteenth Jubilee that will turn their nature center into a multifaceted cultural celebration. There will be interactive experiences like family history research, music performances and cultural artwork.

The event is free and takes place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Palatine, IL

iCU Community, Harper College, the Township of Schaumburg and Schaumburg Township District Library are collaborating for a Juneteenth in the Burbs event.

The event will take place from 1-6 p.m. at the Kenneth & Catherine Ender Pavilion at Harper College and will include free food, local businesses, community resources and live performances.