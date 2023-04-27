Acclaimed journalist Judy Woodruff accepts award from DePaul

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She is one of the most recognizable faces, and most accomplished journalists in the country. Longtime PBS news correspondent Judy Woodruff was in Chicago on Thursday, accepting the "Distinguished Journalist Award" from DePaul University.

In more than 50 years as a journalist, she spent 12 years at CNN, and more than 25 years in two stints at PBS, including as senior correspondent, anchor, and managing editor of PBS NewsHour. From September 2013 to November 2016, she and Gwen Ifill co-anchored PBS NewsHour, marking the first time an American network broadcast was anchored by two women.

She signed off as anchor at the end of last year, and is devoting this year and next to a new national reporting project, "Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads."

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Journalist Award at DePaul include NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, former "Today" show and CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley, former New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, and former NBC 5 and ABC 7 anchor Ron Majers.

Woodruff accepted the award from Carol Marin, another trailblazing journalist and former CBS 2 News anchor.

Marin is the co-director of the DePaul Center for Journalism Integrity and Excellence.