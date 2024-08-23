Josephine's South Cooking restaurant damaged in car accident

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beloved restaurant on the South Side was damaged Friday morning after a vehicle slammed into the building.

Josephine's Southern Cooking, in the 400 block of East 79th Street, has been a staple in the Chatham neighborhood for decades.

Josephine "Mother" Wade has fed everyone at her restaurant, from the South Side to the West Side, from celebrities and dignitaries to diners from the neighborhood.

A car slammed into Josephine's restaurant. CBS

The video shows a black sedan inside the restaurant's dining area, which was severely damaged. The collision destroyed part of the restaurant's storefront.

According to Chicago Police, a 60-year-old woman driving the sedan lost control, trying to avoid an accident, and plowed into the building. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

"Mother is taking it pretty rough," said owner Victor Love. "This is what we do; we feed the community."

"This is year 43 that we have been on this corner, giving back to the community, feeding them and holding all sorts of political rallies."