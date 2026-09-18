Trevino's 2-run single with bases loaded in 6th propels Reds to 6-4 win over Cubs

Jose Trevino lined a two-run single to right field with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Michael Conforto had three hits for the Cubs, who have dropped two of three. Chicago (85-69) had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the ninth when Michael Busch was caught stealing at second base on a designed pitchout called by Trevino. Busch was credited with the stolen base when it was overturned by instant replay.

Chicago's magic number to clinch a postseason spot remains at four. Clay Holmes (6-8) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs.

Eugenio Suárez tied it at 4-4 with a base hit to left to drive in Elly De La Cruz. Héctor Rodríguez grounded into a fielder's choice as Tyler Stephenson was called out at home before Trevino came through with the go-ahead hit.

De La Cruz also drove in two runs for the Reds, who had dropped three of four to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the previous series.

Ian Happ homered in the third to tie it at 2-2 and Seiya Suzuki had a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fourth to put the Cubs up 4-3.

Julian Aguiar (2-1) got the win in relief, allowing two runs in three innings. All-Star Chase Burns, who is on an innings restriction, gave up two runs in three innings.

It is a matchup of left-handers on Saturday. Matthew Boyd (8-5, 4.16 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago while Nick Lodolo (3-5, 5.12) goes for Cincinnati.

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