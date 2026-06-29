Jori Parys gets a taste of NASCAR racing at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet

NASCAR is back in town next weekend, but not for a downtown street race — this time, for the first time in seven years, races will be held at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

Events include an O'Reilly Auto Parts Series points-paying race on Saturday, July 4; and a Cup Series race on Sunday, July 5.

The Cup Series race in Joliet will be the second race of NASCAR's five-race In-Season Challenge, with drivers competing head-to-head in a bracket-style competition for a $1 million prize.

"To have everyone here excited — I'm excited, my family is excited, and have the industry excited and the drivers, so we're excited to bring it back," said Jacque Herrera, general manager of the Chicagoland Speedway.

Thanks to the NASCAR Experience, Jori Parys got a taste of what it's like to be a driver by getting behind the wheel of a stock car. But first, she handed over her license, suited up like a real driver, and watched a safety video that explained how the rest of the day would go.

Some nerves definitely started to kick in as we got closer to getting behind the wheel of a powerful stock car,

As for getting into the car, it was a little harder than it looked with the massive helmet on. But soon, Parys was off and running.

instructors communicated the entire way via radio, and it took a few laps to get a feel for things. But eventually, confidence kicked into full gear.

Parys' top speed was 138.64 miles per hour in 8 minutes on the track, which was unlike anything she had ever experienced.

It was quite the thrill — which is a pretty common reaction for first timers who go through the NASCAR experience and get an understanding of what makes such vehicles so cool.

"These cars, they turn left so well and go so fast I think that blows everybody's mind just how well they handle," said Robert Street, southwest general manager of the NASCAR Racing Experience.

For when the real races start up in July, the-1.5 mile track is good to go.

"The team is great. It's been maintained throughout the years that we haven't been racing here," said Herrera, "and so it's been just cosmetic updates, really."

It's safe to say NASCAR is excited for the real drivers to roll through.