Jonas Brothers to perform at Wrigley Field in August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road – and will be making a stop at Wrigley Field in August.

The trio announced their schedule for "Five Albums. One Night. The Tour." on Tuesday. In each concert, they will perform the entirety of five albums.

They will be at Wrigley Field on Friday, Aug. 25.

The momentum follows a successful sold-out Broadway engagement, and the Jonas Brothers' opening stop on the tour at Yankee Stadium is already sold out.

Fans can register now through 10:59 p.m. Central time Saturday for the Verified Fan presale. Fans who receive an access code will be able to take part in the Verified Fan presale beginning Tuesday, May 9.

Citi and Verizon will also hold additional presales on Wednesday, May 10. A limited number of tickets will be available to the general public at a the general onsale, which begins Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m., at jonasbrothers.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 3:52 PM

