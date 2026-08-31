Jon Lester, Jody Davis both proud to be Cubs Hall of Famers

Former pitcher Jon Lester, catcher Jody Davis, and broadcaster Vince Lloyd were all inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Each represents a different era of Cubs baseball, appropriately as the team celebrated its 150th anniversary this past weekend.

Lester, of course, was part of the 2016 Chicago Cubs team that ended a 108-year World Series victory drought.

Davis is a two-tile All Star who played 10 seasons for the Cubs in the 1980s. He helped the team end a 39-year playoff drought in 1984, as the Cubs won the National League Eastern Division Championship.

"Never in a million years did I think that I'd be sitting here next to Jody and be a part of this," Lester said Sunday. " You know, I don't think you necessarily play the game for these reasons, but it's nice to be recognized for, you know, what you do on the field. You know, all the fans and the players that come through there, you're there for eternity — and it's a pretty cool thing."

"It's absolutely everything, you know, and thank the good Lord that He brought me to Chicago for these eight great years that I had here, and that just means everything, you know?" said Davis. "It's been a while waiting for me, and it's all I could hope for."

Lester won 19 games with a 2.44 ERA for the 2016 Cubs, and was named a National League Championship Series co-MVP that year. He went 50-19 for as a Cubs pitcher between 2016 and 218, led the NL with 18 wins in 2018, and earned two All-Star selections.

Davis hit 19 home runs and drove in 94 runs for the Cubs in 1984. He averaged 145 games caught from 1983 to 1986, and won the Gold Glove Award in 1986 — leading NL catchers in almost every defensive category.