Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester takes part in Korn Ferry Tour in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- The Korn Ferry Tour returned to the challenging Glen Club in north suburban Glenview for this week's NV5 Invitational.

Former Chicago Cubs lefty pitcher Jon Lester was in the field for Wednesday's Pro-Am. Lester has been spending a lot of time on the golf course since retiring from baseball in 2022 with three World Series rings.

CBS News Chicago caught up with Lester before his round.

"I get to play a lot more than I used to, so that's good," Lester said. "But it's been fun, man. It's like a new challenge and gives me that competitive kind of feeling, you know? That you miss from baseball, so I love it. You get to play all these cool courses."

Lester added that he thought it was "cool" to be at the Korn Ferry Tour event with up-and-coming golfers trying to compete and get to the next level.

"I think a good comparison would be the Minor Leagues [in baseball]," Lester said. "You put in the work, put in the practice, and hopefully that pays off for you in the end, and you get your card. I mean, these guys are still pretty amazing to watch. The difference between these guys and the PGA guys probably isn't too much."