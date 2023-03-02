Joliet man charged with shooting at police after domestic dispute in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Joliet man is facing multiple charges after shooting at police responding to a domestic dispute in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Chicago police arrested 43-year-old Steven Wade on Tuesday, in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street.
Police say around 1:30 a.m., he unlawfully entered a residence and restrained a 44-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man at gunpoint.
Police responded to the incident where Wade fired shots and officers shot back. No injuries were reported.
The SWAT team arrested Wade and recovered a weapon.
He is charged with nine felony counts of attempted murder, two felony counts of kidnapping, and two felony counts of unlawful restraint.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
