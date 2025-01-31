Joliet man charged with possessing stolen vehicles in his backyard, authorities say

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) — A Will County man is facing multiple charges for possessing stolen vehicles in his backyard.

Oluwafemi Malachi, 38, was arrested on Thursday at a residence in the 1500 block of California Avenue after the Tri-County Auto Theft Force, with the assistance of the Joliet Police Department, conducted a search warrant.

During the investigation, agents found 30 vehicles in the rear of the residence that were utilized as an automotive salvage yard with parts sold on Facebook Marketplace. Eleven vehicles, a trailer, and a Kubota tractor were found to be stolen, authorities said.

Agents also found numerous devices used to roll back odometers and program new keys.

Malachi was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and 11 counts of possession of stolen motor vehicles. Further charges are anticipated, according to authorities.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and released on a notice to appear.