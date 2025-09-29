Police believe man killed wife, turned gun on himself in Joliet, Illinois

Police in Joliet believe a man shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself early Monday morning.

Joliet police said officers were called to the 1800 block of Burshire Court at 5:49 a.m. for possible gunfire. They found an unresponsive 40-year-old man in the yard with what appeared to be a deadly self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police also found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot and killed. Four children, ages 3 to 16, were found unharmed in the home and were placed into protective custody, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, police concluded the shooting was domestic in nature. They said the man killed his wife, exited the home, and then shot and killed himself with the same handgun.

The gun was recovered, police said.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area, while the couple's four children were released to the care of another family member, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.