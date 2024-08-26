Gunfire damages Joliet hotel; more than 80 shell casings found

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway in Joliet, after someone unleashed a barrage of gunfire outside two neighboring hotels.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 3551 Mall Loop Dr. around 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found more than 80 spent shell casings on the ground. Some of the bullets hit the exterior of the Hampton Inn next door.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to find video footage of the shooting, and asked anyone with video or other information to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.