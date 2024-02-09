After losing 7 family members in Joliet, Illinois shooting, loved ones move forward wondering why

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Seven relatives were killed in a Joliet murder spree three weeks ago.

The pain of losing so many at once rocked the Joliet neighborhood. CBS 2 spoke with a family member to learn more about those they lost.

It was a cold day last month when the unimaginable happened.

Gray: "How do you move forward with losing seven family members all at once? To even find some sort of normalcy?"

Cara Esters: "Moment by moment."

More than two weeks after the tragedy, the pain of losing so many in her family still lingered for Cara Esters.

"I thought losing our mother was the most difficult thing I've ever experienced because I was younger, but this," she said.

She added she "lost all my siblings in fell swoop and I lost most of my nieces and nephews in one fell swoop."

Cara's family members were found dead in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres. A week after the shootings, family and friends gathered to remember each lost soul.

They released balloons for each family member, including Joshua Nance, 31.

"He enjoyed life, and he always found a way to make good times wherever he went," Cara said.

"My big sister Chrissy. Everybody who met Chrissy loved her," said Ester of Christine Esters, 38. "And I know it's been said time and time again, but she was truly an angel on earth."

William Esters, 35, was Cara's "big brother, my protector. He always made sure everyone around him was safe."

Tamaeka Nance, 47, "was my rock," Cara said. "I could tell her about anything going on in my life, and she would listen and give her advice."

Alexandria Nance, 20, nicknamed Lucky, was "one of the silliest people you'd ever meet," Cara said.

Alonnah Nance, 16, was "shy when you first meet her, but when you got to know her, she was just one of the funniest teenagers you'd ever meet."

Then there was Angel Nance, 14. "She really was her namesake. She had her moments when she was a little spicy, but through and through, she was a sweet girl," Cara said.

Still, the family is left with the question of why this tragedy happened.

"I don't know," Cara said. "I may not ever know why, but I know the result, and I know that it's life-changing."

Police have said the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Romeo Nance, also shot a 42-year-old man in the leg in the 200 block of Davis Street in Joliet On Jan. 21 after shooting his family members. He also shot and killed 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare in unincorporated Joliet Township that day.

After a manhunt, Romeo Nance died by suicide in Natalia, Texas.