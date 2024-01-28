Family, friends remember seven killed in Joliet murders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friends and family gathered Sunday in Joliet at a vigil for seven relatives killed in a horrific act of domestic violence. Emotions were high as grief and frustration filled their hearts.

The street was practically filled with friends, acquaintances and family.

One family member says this tragedy will not define her family.

Black and silver balloons filled the sky in Joliet as a friend of the family said the name of each family member who was killed.

Classmates of 16-year-old Alonnah Nance shared memories of their friend.

"Every time you come across her she had a smile on her face," one friend said.

A home on West Acres road was once filled with laughter now sits cold and quiet.

"It was full of happiness and joy, so much happiness and joy," said Cara Esters, aunt of the suspect and sister of Christine Esters and Tameka Nance.

Esters says she was moved by the number of people who showed up for her family.

"To see the young ladies as they were matriculating through elementary and high school, their friends showing up and showing out, it's beautiful," she said. "And why wouldn't we celebrate the beautiful people that were here?"

Pictures of those killed were placed outside of the house.

Tameka Nance was the shooter's mother. Christine Esters and William Esters II were the shooter's aunt and uncle. Joshua Nance, 31, was the suspect's brother. His three younger sisters were Alexandria Nance, 20; Alonnah Nance, 16; and Angel Nance, 14.

"With the strength of my family that's still here and the friends and the community, like I said, we'll pick up these pieces and we'll forever remember their names," said Cara.

She says although she lost a lot of family members, she still has small but mighty relatives who are still alive.