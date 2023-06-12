John Cusack to host screening of "High Fidelity" at Auditorium Theatre in November

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Actor and Evanston native John Cusack will be heading to Chicago this fall to host a screening of one of his most famous films, the romantic comedy "High Fidelity."

The Auditorium Theatre will host the screening on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a conversation with Cusack about the making of the movie, and a question and answer session with the audience.

Cusack stars in the 2000 film as Rob Gordon, a Chicago record store owner trying to analyze a recent breakup - by seeking out his old ex-girlfriends to ask them why they broke up with him.

Presale tickets for the screening at the Auditorium Theatre will be available on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The movie was made into a stage musical on Broadway in 2006. In 2018, Hulu produced a streaming series based on the movie, starring Zoë Kravitz – whose mother Lisa Bonet appeared in the original film – as a Brooklyn record store owner reliving her past romantic failures.