Jiujitsu studio near site where Chicago firefighter lost his life to hold fundraiser for his widow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of the memory of fallen Chicago firefighter Drew Price, a Lincoln Park jiujitsu studio is offering an opportunity for people to hit the mat.

Supreme Jiu Jitsu, at 2442 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Park, is offering a sparring match and introduction to the martial art as part of a major fundraiser this coming Friday. The fundraiser will include an open mat period of 4:30 p.m., and an introductory jiujitsu class at 6:10 p.m.

All proceeds will go to firefighter Price's widow.

The gym is also offering free training through the year for any Chicago Fire Department member.

The jiujitsu gym sits two shops down from the building that housed the Lincoln Station bar and grill, at 2430-2432 N. Lincoln Ave., where the deadly fire broke out Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of the bar and grill, and the building also houses apartments above. Price and his company from Truck 44 were able to get everyone out of the burning building.

Yet somehow, the 39-year-old fell four stories through a light shaft while working on vertical ventilation efforts on the roof. Price was responsive when other firefighters rescued him after breaking down a wall to reach him, but his injuries were too severe, and he died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The owner of Supreme Jiu Jitsu says the fundraiser is a way to show the Chicago Fire Department the community cares.

"Giving back to the community – showing the firemen and the police that there's people like us that actually care about what you're doing and putting your life on the line. I feel like if those firemen didn't stop that fire, it could have easily spread over to our building," said Supreme Jiu Jitsu Chicago owner Idriz Redzovic. "I heard that Price was a guy that was very big into exercising – he was in great shape."

The martial arts studio also noted that Lincoln Station had been a frequent hangout after class for some jiujitsu students, who played pool and enjoyed food together. On its Facebook page, Lincoln Station owners Ben and Jorie Hamm wrote that their doors are temporarily closed and will be for some time after the fire – and they have set up a GoFundMe for their staff.