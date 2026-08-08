Jewel-Osco recalls 2 products with jalapeños due to possible salmonella contamination

Jewel-Osco has recalled two products with jalapeños due to possible salmonella contamination that is linked to an ongoing FDA investigation.

The voluntary recall includes Chefs Kitchen Fresh Salsa and Ready Meals Fresh Salsa.

Officials said the products "contain jalapeños that were recalled by Taylor Farms distributor Direct Roots, due to their supply chain association with the ongoing FDA recall involving Coast Citrus Distributors."

Anyone who purchased the recalled salas should dispose of them or return the items for a refund.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within eight to 72 hours after exposure, according to the Mayo Clinic, which said most healthy people recover within days to a week without treatment.

Chipotle, Qudoba pull jalapeños amid salmonella outbreak

Restaurant chain Qdoba and Chipotle in removed jalapeños from all locations amid a salmonella outbreak that has affected at least 27 states, according to health officials.

Public health officials said they investigating the outbreak linked to jalapeño peppers grown in Sinaloa, Mexico. The peppers were distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors to wholesale and restaurants, including Qdoba and Chipotle, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.