Jeni's Ice Cream, Happy Camper among at least 3 businesses broken into in Old Town

At least three businesses on Wells Street in Old Town were broken into early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:05 a.m., Chicago police said a group broke the front glass door of Happy Camper in the 1200 block of North Wells Street.

Police said the group entered the business but did not take anything.

At 3:10 a.m., Chicago police said two people broke the front glass door at Jeni's Ice Cream in the 1400 block of North Wells Street. Police said it is not clear if any proceeds were taken.

Around 3:11 a.m., Chicago police said a group broke the front glass window of the Royale Dry Cleaners in the 1600 block of North Wells Street.

Police said the group left the scene with a cash register and fled in a blue car.

About a mile to the south of the Old Town break-ins, burglars also broke into the Cold Stone Creamery at 20 W. Ohio St. in River North at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they damaged a window and took unspecified property from inside.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.