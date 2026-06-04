Jeep slams into Dunkin' on Chicago's Northwest Side

A Jeep plowed into a Dunkin' on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Police said at 7:32 a.m., a 32-year-old woman driving a Jeep Wrangler tried to pull into the parking lot outside the Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins at 7171 W. Irving Park Rd. in the Dunning community, when the vehicle accelerated and hit the building.

The driver was not injured.

Two women inside the Dunkin' suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license, police said.

The Dunkin' that was damaged is located across from an Illinois Department of Transportation yard and just south and east of Harlem Irving Plaza.