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Jeep slams into Dunkin' on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Desiree Evans, Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

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A Jeep plowed into a Dunkin' on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Police said at 7:32 a.m., a 32-year-old woman driving a Jeep Wrangler tried to pull into the parking lot outside the Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins at 7171 W. Irving Park Rd. in the Dunning community, when the vehicle accelerated and hit the building.

The driver was not injured.

Two women inside the Dunkin' suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license, police said.

The Dunkin' that was damaged is located across from an Illinois Department of Transportation yard and just south and east of Harlem Irving Plaza.

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