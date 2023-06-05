Watch CBS News
Missing 1-year-old girl: Jazziah Clayton last seen in South Bend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

1-year-old girl Jazziah Clayton missing from South Bend
1-year-old girl Jazziah Clayton missing from South Bend 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Bend police are asking your help to find a missing 1-year-old girl who might need medical help.

Jazziah Clayton was last seen just before 11 p.m. Sunday with her 23-year-old father, Dontey Clayton. He's driving a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate TLZ251. Jazziah was wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with unicorns.

Police believe Jazziah is in extreme danger, and might require medical assistance. If you see them, please call 911 or South Bend police at 574-235-9127.

